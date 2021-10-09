TPWD and TAHC hosting a certified CWD sample collector training in Lubbock on Oct. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) will be hosting a certified CWD sample collector training on Wed., Oct. 20, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Certified CWD sample collectors will have the ability to take tissue samples from harvested deer, elk, and other cervid species themselves, as part of the mandatory testing requirements in the new CWD zone in Lubbock County.

The training will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center, 1102 E. Drew St., Lubbock, TX 79403.

This training is being sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife. To sign up for the training, call the local Texas A&M AgriLife office at (806) 775-1740. The training will be capped at 30 attendees, and sign-ups will be on a first come, first serve basis. There is no cost to attend the training.

