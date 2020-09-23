Tracking new details in overnight shooting; police report released

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police report provided new information on an overnight shooting. A police report on Wednesday morning said officers were called to 2105 East 4th Street, the Hilltop Apartments, for shots fired.

The time was just after midnight.

While officers were checking the area, someone called 911.

“One of his friends had been shot in his vehicle, and he was driving him to UMC [University Medical Center] for medical treatment,” a police report said.

Images of Savion James Newman from Lubbock County Detention Center

An officer spotted the vehicle that dropped off the gunshot victim. The officer made a traffic stop with Savion James Newman, 20, being the only person in the vehicle.

Newman had previous warrants for his arrest and according to the police report he was arrested for those warrants. The police report does not indicate Newman was charged with anything related to the shooting.

Police said the injuries from the shooting were not life-threatening. There was a second police report on the incident which was not available at the time of this article.