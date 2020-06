Tracking severe weather for Lubbock and the South Plains, June 22

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lubbock and surrounding counties for Monday until 11:00 p.m.

Use the video player above to watch live updates. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player.

Related Links

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 5 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/THSj4hbv2I — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 23, 2020