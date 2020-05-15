Tracking severe weather Friday in Lubbock and the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com is tracking severe weather for Lubbock and the South Plains on Friday.

Use the video player above to watch live updates from Ron Roberts and the Storm Team Weather Lab. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view. The screen will have a “stand by” message when the Storm Team is not live.

