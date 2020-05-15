Tracking severe weather Friday in Lubbock and the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com is tracking severe weather for Lubbock and the South Plains on Friday.
Use the video player above to watch live updates from Ron Roberts and the Storm Team Weather Lab. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view. The screen will have a “stand by” message when the Storm Team is not live.
Flash Flood Warning including Lamesa TX, Key TX, Patricia TX until 7:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/9Y3h8bqp2t— NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) May 15, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Gaines County, TX until 4:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/1oZw0MYKFO— NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) May 15, 2020
We’re headed to Guithre now @KAMCNews @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx pic.twitter.com/fAgVB3meOg— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 15, 2020
Heads up Lubbock!— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) May 15, 2020
I am keeping my eye on this storm just to the northeast of Lamesa in Dawson County. It tends to be moving more northwardly, and could impact Lubbock within the next hour to hour and a half. #TXwx #KAMC #Severe #LubWX pic.twitter.com/pfzEXLvzuo
A new flood alert has been issued for the highlighted areas. Avoid any flooded roadways you may come across. Be safe and keep up with KLBK for further updates.#KLBK #txwx pic.twitter.com/Qb7A2QAPDw— Nick Kraynok (@Nick_Weather) May 15, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Post TX, Tahoka TX, O'Donnell TX until 4:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/22N8BX3eNW— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 15, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Gaines County, TX until 4:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/yRSuMY1o9L— NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) May 15, 2020
We’re live streaming from East of Crosbyton from @KAMCNews Strike Drone @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx https://t.co/2qnG2DFMer pic.twitter.com/vdsftKrCf1— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 15, 2020
⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning⚠️— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) May 15, 2020
Garza and Lynn Counties in Texas are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:00 PM CDT. 60 MPH winds and quarter sized hail (1.00”) are possible with this storm. #TXwx #KAMC #LubWX pic.twitter.com/prsPiiLG4L
⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Watch⚠️— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) May 15, 2020
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 PM CDT for the counties below. This includes the city of Lubbock. Damaging winds around 70 MPH, hail around 2.00″ in diameter and heavy rainfall will all be possible. #TXwx #KAMC #LubWX #Severe pic.twitter.com/0EhofPPlcf