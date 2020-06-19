Tracking severe weather in Lubbock and the South Plains, June 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lubbock and many other nearby counties for Friday afternoon and evening.

Use the video player to see live updates from the Storm Team Weather Lab. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player.

Picture of dirt flying with storm southeast of Littlefield this evening. Image courtesy of NWS co-op observer. pic.twitter.com/DmBEeT5F5t — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 19, 2020

Outside Levelland. Image by Linda Z.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX, Anton TX until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/RXq5Rd1gLo — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 19, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lamesa TX, Loop TX, Welch TX until 6:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/3Dddh5gN70 — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) June 19, 2020

WOW! Check out this view of blowing dust from an outflow boundary in Amherst, TX. 📸: Jason Davis pic.twitter.com/yJpf2lPSCC — Kellianne Klass (@KellianneWX) June 19, 2020

An ominous view in Levelland right now. Storms with gusty winds and small hail are moving into town right now. #TXwx #KAMC #Severe pic.twitter.com/FsWAAr14OB — Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) June 19, 2020