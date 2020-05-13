Tracking severe weather on Wednesday, Lubbock & South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com is tracking severe weather on Wednesday in the greater Lubbock area and the South Plains.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued an Airport Weather Warning for Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport from 3:45 PM CDT to 5:00 PM CDT. #txwx #Lubbock #KLBK #KAMC pic.twitter.com/c9J2NOpa53 — Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) May 13, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Abernathy TX until 4:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/mGBCj6ZPpP — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 13, 2020