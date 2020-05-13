Tracking severe weather on Wednesday, Lubbock & South Plains

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

7400 University Ave. (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com is tracking severe weather on Wednesday in the greater Lubbock area and the South Plains.

Related Links:

KAMC Live Video Player (app users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view)

  • Near 57th and Gary
  • Near 34th and Milwaukee
  • Milwaukee and 66th by Kirby P.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar