Tracking sexual offenders in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, there are more than 450 sexual offenders living in Lubbock.

Carson Glenewinkel, Public Information Officer with LPD spoke with EverythingLubbock.com regarding the number of sexual offenders in Lubbock.

Residents living within a mile of a sexual offender will receive a post card that will include the offender’s name, address and offense, Glenewinkel said.

According to LPD, there are two types of offenders: high and low risk. High risk offenders are determined based on an assessment. The assessment will decide the likelihood that an offender will repeat the crime.

“Sex offenders are not allowed to live within a thousand feet of a school, park or daycare, and things like that, if they victimized a minor,” Glenewinkel said.

Additionally, there are several ways to track where known sexual offenders reside.

“People can actually access a map online. If you search and Google ‘Texas Sex Offender Registry Online,’ then you will have a two mile radius of sex offenders in that area,” she said.

To access the DPS website, CLICK HERE. To access the Lubbock county website, CLICK HERE.