Tracy Andrus Foundation receives $500K Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program award

The Tracy Andrus Foundation is pleased to announce the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has approved a Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program award in the amount of $500,000.00 to the Tracy Andrus Foundation.



The funds will provide mortgage assistance for residents in Brewster, Culberson, Fannin, Grayson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock and Presidio. Harrison county residents may apply through endeavors.org/temap/.



Executive Director Tracy Andrus said “We are elated to partner with the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program to assist citizens that have been affected by COVID-19, as well those who are unemployed or underemployed.” This award will be funded through the Community Development Block Grant and CARES Act (CDBG-CV) Program. The CDBG-CV program is designed to help Texans respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.



For more information or assistance contact the Tracy Andrus Foundation at 903-471-8674, taftemapprogram@gmail.com or visit our website at https://www.tracyandrusfoundation.com/temap-program

