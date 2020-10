LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Thursday, October 8, Barricades Unlimited, in coordination with JMB Communications, will close two lanes for westbound traffic on 50th Street west of Avenue A for approximately eight days, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed and eliminate distractions in work zones.

