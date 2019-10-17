Traffic Alert: Accident involving school bus and pick-up

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash involving a New Deal school bus and a pick-up at North University Avenue and Regis Street.

A pick-up collided with a school bus after failing to yield to the bus that was stopped to pick up a child, according to DPS.

The driver of the pick-up was trapped inside the vehicle, then transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to DPS.

Eleven children were on the bus with three children possibly being injured, according to DPS.

Some lanes of traffic may be blocked.

The story is still developing and will be updated as more information is received.