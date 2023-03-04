LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue blocked the entrance to the flyover from South Loop 289 to Interstate 27 on Saturday just before 5:00 p.m. for a crash.

Also, an LBK Alert said, “Due to Traffic Collision, Interstate 27 will be closed for northbound traffic from South Loop 289 to 50th Street. Seek alternate routes of travel.”

South Loop flyover to Interstate 27 (Nexstar/Staff)

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed one person suffered serious injuries and two others suffered moderate injuries. The crash was called in at 4:48 p.m. along the Interstate at 66th Street. It was called in as a one-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.