TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD reports multiple crashes Thursday morning

by: Natassia Henry
(File/Getty)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to the icy conditions and morning commute, multiple accidents were reported Thursday morning by Lubbock Police.
LPD urged drivers to drive safe and watch for emergency crews and their vehicles. Please slow down and move over.
