TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD reports multiple crashes Thursday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to the icy conditions and morning commute, multiple accidents were reported Thursday morning by Lubbock Police.

LPD urged drivers to drive safe and watch for emergency crews and their vehicles. Please slow down and move over.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar