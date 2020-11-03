Traffic Alert: Maintenance work to begin Wednesday on several Lubbock streets

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Wednesday morning, November 4, West Texas Paving, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will replace asphalt on several area streets.

[Wednesday], crews will begin work on the southbound lanes of Indiana Avenue, from 24th to 32nd Streets. This portion should last two days. Work will then begin on the southbound middle lane of Indiana Avenue, from 65th to 67th Streets. This portion should take one day to complete. Crews will then start on the eastbound lanes of 82nd Street, from Chicago Avenue to Slide Road. The full project should take two weeks to complete weather and construction permitting.

During each portion of construction, traffic will be shut down to one lane from 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or find alternate routes.

(News release fro the City of Lubbock)