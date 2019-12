LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash between the 3800 block of Southeast drive, according to a Lubbock Alert.

Southeast Drive is closed between 34th Street and 44th Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes as LPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.