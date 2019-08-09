Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 84

SLATON, Texas — At 11:49 a.m. on Friday morning, the Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 84.

Four people are being transported by EMS with minor injuries, according to EMS.

There was a car on the side of the road with a flat tire.

DPS said some men stopped to help put the spare on and advised the driver to travel at a slower speed.

After the spare was put on the car, the vehicle drove in the right lane at a slower rate of speed.

That is when another vehicle collided with the back of the car, DPS said.

Four people were inside of the car that is upside down and one person was inside of the other vehicle, according to DPS.

DPS is currently investigating.

The west bound lanes on HWY 84 are backed up, according to crew from EverythingLubbock.com.