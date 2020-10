LUBBOCK, Texas — (7 a.m.) On Monday morning 25 vehicle crashes were reported across the Lubbock area, according to Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said most of the crashes have occurred along the Interstate from the South Loop up to the North Loop.

7:30 a.m.

LPD reported a total of 30 crashes.

LPD said there have not been any callouts for serious injuries at this time.

Lubbock is currently under a Winter Storm Warning.

