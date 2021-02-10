TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes reported Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple crashes were reported by both Lubbock Police Department and University Medical Center EMS Wednesday morning.

Prior to 7:00 a.m., UMC EMS had already responded to 10 car accidents this morning, according to its Facebook page.

The post urged drivers to take extra precautions this morning as a result of the icy conditions.

Lubbock Police also responded to a “major crash” at North Loop 289 and University Avenue.

“The eastbound and westbound lanes of N. Loop 289 will be closed between I-27 and University Avenue,” police just just after 7:20 a.m.

There was also a report on the police radio system of a nine-vehicle accident at 1st Street and Q Drive. Earlier in the morning there had also been a report of a seven-vehicle crash.

Please use caution and take your time this morning.