TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes reported Wednesday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple crashes were reported by both Lubbock Police Department and University Medical Center EMS Wednesday morning.

Prior to 7:00 a.m., UMC EMS had already responded to 10 car accidents this morning, according to its Facebook page.

The post urged drivers to take extra precautions this morning as a result of the icy conditions.

Lubbock Police also responded to a “major crash” at North Loop 289 and University Avenue.

“The eastbound and westbound lanes of N. Loop 289 will be closed between I-27 and University Avenue,” police just just after 7:20 a.m.

There was also a report on the police radio system of a nine-vehicle accident at 1st Street and Q Drive. Earlier in the morning there had also been a report of a seven-vehicle crash.

Please use caution and take your time this morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar