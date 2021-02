LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

This is an emergency notification from the Lubbock Police Department regarding a(n) Road Closed.

The incident details at this time are: The N. Loop 289 Access Road at Landmark Lane is closed due to a fire sprinkler water main break that has flooded the road causing icy conditions. The road is closed until further notice.



The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

