LUBBOCK, Texas -— On Thursday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to a rollover accident at 19th street and Quaker.

There are minor and moderate injuries.

It is unknown if anyone was transported to the hospital.

An EverythingLubbock.com crew at the scene reports two lanes of 19th Street were shut down, but traffic seemed to still be flowing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.