Traffic Alert: Road closure at 34th Street & University Avenue

Beginning Monday, March 15, Blackstone Concrete Ventures, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin maintenance work on the southwest corner of University Avenue at 34th Street. The scope of this project consists of repairing the broken curb and gutter on the southwest corner, repairing side walk and building a new handicap ramp. One eastbound lane and one southbound lane will be closed for construction.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. This work will take approximately two to three weeks to complete depending upon weather and construction.

