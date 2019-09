LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an accident Friday on South Loop 289, near Outback Steakhouse.

The accident occurred just before 3 p.m, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed eastbound lanes of the Loop were backed up immediately following the accident.

According to LPD, one person had moderate injuries.

