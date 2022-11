LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after a crash in the eastbound lanes near Slide Road on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Three people had minor injuries, according to police.

Photo: TxDOT

Traffic was still backed up past Spur 327 after 7:00 p.m., according to Texas Department of Transportation traffic cameras.