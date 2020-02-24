Traffic changes on the Marsha Sharp Freeway project taking place this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25, TxDOT contractor Allen Butler will begin switching Marsha Sharp Freeway (MSF/US62/82) traffic onto the inside (passing) lanes to begin work to repair and resurface the outside (driving) mainlanes.

The traffic switch will require the closure of the westbound MSF exit ramp to 82nd Street. The exit ramp will be closed to traffic after the morning rush and is expected to remain closed for most of the day. Motorists are strongly encouraged to seek an alternate route to the Frenship ISD schools during afternoon pick-up.

The traffic switch operation is anticipated to take four days to complete—two days for each direction of traffic. After traffic has been switched, the westbound 82nd Street exit ramp will remain open, but traffic will be detoured onto temporary pavement. Drivers should also anticipate various entrance and exit ramps closures through Wolfforth during this phase of construction.

The work is part of a $10.3 million project to resurface a segment of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Loop 289 in Lubbock to Loop 193 in Wolfforth. The project is also adding an eastbound merging lane between the Milwaukee Avenue on-ramp and the Loop 289 exit, making various road repairs and updating guardrails.

Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact Texas Public Information Officer Diana Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)