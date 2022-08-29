The following is a press release from TxDOT:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, project contractor Webber LLC, will begin moving FM 2641 (Regis Street) traffic from its current configuration on the northern half of the road onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half. The operation will take place weather permitting.

Traffic will continue to be one-lane in each direction. Drivers should anticipate delays, are urged to consider using MLK, Jr. Boulevard to access the airport, and are encouraged to drive with caution as they navigate the intersections.

No traffic changes are planned for the I-27 frontage roads adjacent to the project limits.

Commercial truck drivers are reminded that oversize vehicles are not permitted through the work area during construction, will need to follow the posted detours, and should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at 800-299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews are working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The traffic shift is part of a project making improvements to the FM 2641/I-27 intersection and include replacing the current asphalt pavement on FM 2461 with a concrete surface, reconstructing the intersection medians and signalizing the intersection.

The project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2023.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)