Traffic crash leads to power outages in parts of South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sporadic power outages were reported early Sunday afternoon in South Lubbock after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The crash was reported around 12:55 p.m. in the area of 102nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the driver suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency radio traffic reported the driver was trapped in the vehicle until Lubbock Power and Light crews arrived on scene to remove the lines from on top of the vehicle.

There was also a report of another vehicle being struck in the parking lot of nearby Calvert Home Health Care.

LP&L crews were working to restore power in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.