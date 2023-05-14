LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Department of Transportation announced in a press release Sunday there would be routine bridge maintenance and repairs along Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway.

According to the release, the closures were expected to begin at 7:00 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. if weather permits.

LUBBOCK – Routine bridge maintenance and repairs are scheduled to take place this week along I-27, between the Marsha Sharp Freeway (US 82) and SH 114/US 62 (19th Street). The work will require various lane and on- and off-ramp closures beginning Monday, May 15, and continuing daily through May 18.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. with the lanes reopening to traffic by 5:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to stay alert, slow down and watch out for our crew and construction equipment.