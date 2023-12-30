LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Saturday afternoon traffic was closed near Wayland Plaza after a semi-truck lost its cargo on the roadway.

According to DPS, a trailer and cargo blocked the southbound service road to State Loop 289 from 19th Street toward the 34th Street exit.

DPS Troopers and Texas Department of Transportation employees were on the scene and were diverting traffic to the Wayland Plaza back onto the service road, DPS said.

DPS asked motorists to avoid the area while crews work to clear the blockage.