Traffic stop in Post Friday nets 115 pounds of marijuana

Deputy Travis Johnson poses with 115 pounds of marijuana. It was netted during a traffic stop in Post on August 21. (Photo from the Garza County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

POST, Texas — A traffic stop in Post on Friday netted 115 pounds of marijuana, according to a social media post by the Garza County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in a legal category of greater than 50 pounds but less than 2000 pounds, which is a second degree felony in Texas.

The drugs had a street value of approximately $698,000.

Garza County Sheriff Terry Morgan said this was the largest drug net by a deputy in the county since he took office in early 2013.