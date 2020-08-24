Traffic stop in Post Friday nets 115 pounds of marijuana

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Deputy Travis Johnson poses with 115 pounds of marijuana. It was netted during a traffic stop in Post on August 21.
(Photo from the Garza County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

POST, Texas — A traffic stop in Post on Friday netted 115 pounds of marijuana, according to a social media post by the Garza County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in a legal category of greater than 50 pounds but less than 2000 pounds, which is a second degree felony in Texas.

The drugs had a street value of approximately $698,000.

Garza County Sheriff Terry Morgan said this was the largest drug net by a deputy in the county since he took office in early 2013.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar