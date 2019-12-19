Traffic stop leads to police chase and crash in NE Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a traffic stop led to a pursuit that ended in a crash Wednesday evening, at about 6:15 p.m., at the intersection of East 2nd Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A photojournalist at the scene noticed a strong smell of natural gas and Atmos Energy was also on the scene. The photojournalist also noticed crime tape near the crash site.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured. The police department’s major crash unit was also on scene. Traffic was blocked at the intersection Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.