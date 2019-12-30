Traffic stop nets over 8 pounds of marijuana near Littlefield

(Photo provided by the Littlefield Police Department via Facebook)

LAMB COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, the Littlefield Police Department released information concerning a traffic stop last week that resulted in the confiscation of over 8 pounds of marijuana.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on December 22 about one mile east of Littlefield on U.S. Highway 84.

According to an LPD social media post, the Texas Department of Public Safety initiated the traffic stop but requested assistance from Littlefield Police.

Pepper, LPD’s K-9 officer, searched inside the vehicle and discovered 8.5 pounds of marijuana.

Leroy Perez, 37, of Marysville, California was arrested and taken the Lamb County Jail.

He was booked and then released into DPS custody.