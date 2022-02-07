LUBBOCK, Texas – Nikkee Zarate and her 6-year-old son Malachi Zarate were fatally struck by a driver Friday evening after walking to look for help from an unrelated accident.

Zarate’s family honored her legacy through memories they share of Nikki and Malachi.

“He had a different light to him, him and her. She could bring the best out of you, and you don’t even realize it,” said Zavier Garcia.

Rare qualities that Nikkee and Malachi both shared.

“She loved her family–most importantly, every get-together. She was always asking for everybody. Well, when are they coming? What time are y’all coming? Why are y’all late? Well, I mean, she was the late one of everybody,” said Jacob Mendoza, cousin of Nikkee Zarate.

Memories that her loved ones can’t help but look back with positivity because that was the kind of impact that Nikkee and Malachi left behind.

“He was a good kid. He had a loving heart. Very outspoken, he wasn’t afraid to tell you what he was thinking just like his momma,” said Eric Hernandez, Malachi’s father.

They recall Malachi as free-spirited and wild–always playing with his brothers and sisters with high energy. A kid who loved his family, Venom and dinosaurs. Malachi loved anyone he could play with and never had a problem making friends.

“She was just a free-spirited person. She was very blunt and told you how it is. Straight to the point. She was just a fun person to be around. Her smile, her laugh, she was the life of the party to be around,” said Mendoza.

While they grieve the loss of Nikkee and her 6-year-old son, they want her legacy to serve as a message for others.

“Make the most, enjoy the moment, appreciate everyone you could be with because you never know what could happen. If there was one thing that woman did, she knew how to make the most of life. She was always ready to make the most of everything,” said Garcia.

Malachi is remembered by his two sisters Aria Hernandez, Coraline Hernandez and his brother Jason Valverde.

The Zarate family set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the funeral. Click here to donate.

You can also donate directly to the funeral home by contacting Grace Funeral Care at 806-636-0040 or donating to the Zarate family.