LUBBOCK, Texas — A trailer house was destroyed and three dogs were killed in a fire Saturday morning in West Lubbock, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Yuma Avenue.

An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com firefighters arrived on scene and found the trailer house on fire.

There was one occupant inside the structure who was able to escape after being awaken by the dogs barking.

LFR crews were able to extinguished the fire, but the structure was a total loss.

There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross was assisting the occupant.

LFR said the cause of the fire was under investigation.