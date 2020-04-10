Trailer fire in East Lubbock County considered a total loss

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– Multiple units responded to a blaze in East Lubbock County on Friday after reports of a trailer on fire.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Friday, Roosevelt volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo Lake Fire Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at 9501 East County Road 6700.

The Roosevelt FD chief said the blaze was an electrical fire. One person was believed to be in the trailer but was not injured.

The trailer home was considered a total loss, according to officials.