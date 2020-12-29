Trailer stolen, fence cut at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A trailer was stolen and a fence was damaged over the Christmas holiday at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, according to a police report.

The crime occurred in the 4100 block of University Avenue sometime between late afternoon Christmas Eve and Saturday.

According to the report, the president of the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum Foundation, Inc. told authorities the trailer was last seen on Christmas Eve around 4:00 p.m.

The president received an email on Saturday that said someone had cut a hole in a fence at the arboretum.

On Sunday, the president went to the arboretum and observed damage to the fence and the trailer missing.

A pair of bolt cutters and wire cutters were left at the scene of the crime, the report said.

Anyone with information in this case can contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.