HALE CENTER, Texas — The Hale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a train collided with a cotton module truck Thursday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said there no injuries.

According to DPS, the crash occurred around 12:41 p.m. There were no arms on the crossing, but a sign was posted to yield to the railroad crossing.

The driver did not see the train coming, and in result, drove across the tracks.

A viewer sent in video and said the location was Hi-Line Road and Interstate 27, which would put it just north of Hale Center. EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates when possible.