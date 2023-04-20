LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash involving a train Wednesday morning in Ector County killed a man and left a woman in critical condition. The woman injured was sent to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

According to a crash report form the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 8:18 a.m., John Edward Grube, 86, of Frisco was traveling east on Murphy Street and Business 20.

Jesus Guadalupe Laredo, 28, of Corpus Christi, was traveling west. Grube failed to yield the right of way, attempting to turn left onto Business 20, resulting in the crash, DPS said.

Laredo’s vehicle came to rest on the train tracks, but he was able to get out before a passing train hit Grube’s vehicle, the crash report said.

Grube was pronounced dead on scene while Kay Clemens Pries, 90, of Frisco was sent to UMC in critical condition.

Laredo was taken to a hospital in Odessa.