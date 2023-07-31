LAMB COUNTY, Texas — According to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 25-year-old man died after a semi crashed with a train on Monday morning, causing the train to derail.

At 10:45 a.m., Brent Michael Spahich of Borger was driving on County Road 125, two miles west of Amherst and failed to yield right-of-way to a train crossing.

Spahich died on the way to Lamb County Healthcare Center in Littlefield, a DPS crash report said. DPS also said that as a result of the crash, five railcars derailed from the track.

In previous coverage, EverythingLubbock.com reported that DPS said train cars were carrying a “possible hazardous material.”