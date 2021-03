LUBBOCK, TX -- After the CDC announced it was relaxing certain restrictions for individuals who've been "fully vaccinated," some people took it as a sign we're out of the clear in the coronavirus pandemic. Medical experts say that's definitely not the case.

The CDC defines the "fully vaccinated" period as two weeks after the second dose of the virus vaccine. On Monday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals can now gather safely in groups without masks or social distancing. The same can go for these individuals with small groups of close family members even if the family members aren't vaccinated yet, as long as they're not high risk for the virus.