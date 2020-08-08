Transportation changes coming to Texas Tech this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Red Raiders head back to campus, transportation around campus won’t be the same as it was last year.

In order to promote social distancing, there will only be two bus routes, one serving Commuter West and the other Commuter Satellite. Masks will also be required on all buses.

“Because of that we are going to be able to increase the frequency of busses so that way there is less waiting so students can just get on and that bus will go and then soon after the next bus comes to get the next people,” said Media Relations Coordinator for Texas Tech Transportation and Parking Services Brandon Richard.

But Lime Scooters, a popular way to get around campus, will no longer be allowed.

“It’s a sharing system and with uncontrollable gloves and the user that are on the scooters it’s just a little hard to control,” said Richard.

Tech is currently enforcing Phase 2 restrictions for COVID-19 prevention, but if campus returns to Phase 1 scooters will be allowed back.

“I don’t think anyone is shocked that they are not here. I think most people are very understanding of the decision to not have them on campus at this time,” said Richard.

Tech’s night time shuttle service, Raider Ride has also been canceled this upcoming year, but Citibus is providing an on-demand service to students.

“It’s a shuttle service so it won’t be like a full bus but it’ll be some type of van shuttle type vehicle,” said Richard.

Through their app you can request a Citibus shuttle and the service runs throughout the entirety of Lubbock.

Even with the changes this year, Richard hopes that students can learn to work with this new normal.

“This COVID is affecting everyone everywhere I mean every aspect of our daily lives is being affected,” said Richard. “We are just hoping that things get back to normal as fast as possible, so students can get to class like normal and faculty and staff can do what they do.”

Citibus’s on-demand service runs on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and usually costs around $2 a ride.