Trash talk leads to fight, woman chases roommates with knife, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A verbal altercation between roommates at a North Lubbock apartment complex quickly escalated to an assault with a knife, according to a Lubbock Police report.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Thrive Apartments, 210 North Winston Avenue, for reports of a domestic disturbance, the report said.

According to police, the roommates had a dispute over taking out the trash.

Later, one of the roommates, Anisa Abdirahman, took out the trash, and also took the trash can along with some of her roommates’ belongings to her room.

The roommate then began yelling at Abdirahman then they started fighting, the report said. Two of the other victims were able to break up the fight.

Abdirahman went to her room and came back with a knife, chased the roommate out of the apartment and down the stairs, police said.

The roommate got into her car, and all three other victims eventually joined her, the report said.

Then, Abdirahman came back downstairs and started hitting the window of the car with the handle of the knife.

When police spoke to Abdirahman, she claimed all four victims attacked her first, the report said. At first, she denied having the knife.

When Abdirahman was asked again if anyone had a knife, she said she grabbed the knife as a means of self-defense, the report said.

Abdirahman was arrested for aggravated assault and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday.