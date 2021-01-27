Trauma Service Area B below 15 percent threshold for the first time since October

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Director of Public Health for the City of Lubbock, Katherine Wells, confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Trauma Service Area B, which includes Lubbock and 22 other counties, is below the 15 percent threshold of coronavirus patients in the hospital. This rate was set by the Governor’s office in relation to Executive Orders 31 and 32.

The trauma service area would have to maintain below the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days, then businesses like restaurants can reopen at 75 percent capacity, elective surgeries can resume, and bars can reopen.