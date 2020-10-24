Trauma Service Area B (Lubbock area) over the line for 6th straight day

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the sixth day in a row, Trauma Service Area B was over the 15 percent line of percent of hospital patients testing positive for COVID-19.

If the number stays above 15 percent Sunday, economic reopening in the greater Lubbock area will get rolled back.

Related Story: Watch: Mayor says Lubbock area likely to hit 7-day limit set by the governor

The Texas Department of State Health Service said on Saturday that TSA B had 19.75 percent of all hospital patients testing COVID-positive.

DSHS has reported the following percentages for TSA B in recent days:

October 24: 19.75%

October 23: 18.93%

October 22: 18.14%

October 21: 16.83%

October 20: 16.64%

October 19: 15.83%

October 18: 14.03%

October 17: 14.42%

October 16: 14.18%

October 15: 14.29%

October 14: 13.32%

October 13: 13.12%