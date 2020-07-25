Travel agencies experience a huge hit during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and travel safety – plus the added closures of international borders – many people have been less inclined to book a trip.

This is leaving travel agents feeling the pressure with numbers at their lowest in what should be their busiest season.

Sunlover Travel Agent Kelli Gomez said it’s devastating considering they are working around the clock without making a dime.

“In our industry most of us work 100% on commission and we do not get paid until our clients travel,” she said.

It’s been a slow recovery process as people are still uneasy about traveling.

“People want to travel – they really do – but there is still also that fear of, ‘am I going to be able to get back in the country?’, ‘am I going to lose all my money if I book something?’,” Gomez said.

All are questions Gomez is working to answer through social media.

“We document every bit of it, people are seeing us travel and are seeing that it’s okay and are seeing all of the protocols,” she said.

She is giving potential clients peace of mind while also stressing the importance of using an agent during this time.

“When I’m booking clients I tell them the importance of the travel protection because I always say you never know what could happen, look what happened,” she said.

Gomez said in, the end it benefits both the agent and client.

“We sell travel because we are passionate about it,” she said. “And when we get that minute to get pictures from our clients that are traveling it’s like everything to us.”

They can also share tips on how to travel safely and are remaining flexible in order to work with the circumstances of COVID-19 cancellations.