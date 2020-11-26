Travelers still catching flights despite COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically one of the biggest days of the year for travel; however, COVID-19 has certainly changed that. While the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was a lot emptier than usual, there were still some folks brave enough to fly.

“Just wear your masks, stay safe and try not to be selfish and think about other people,” said Brittany Ramos, headed home to see her family in Houston.

It’s as simple as that for most folks flying right now–wear a mask, social distance and stick to the guidelines in place. Aside from those few main things, most people flying didn’t express much concern, despite Lubbock being a major COVID-19 hot spot.

“I think the precautions are there, and I think they’re good,” said Hillary Kilin, who’s headed to Dallas to see family. “I don’t think there are cases coming from the airport.”

Travelers like Kilin and Ramos said they don’t feel a flight will cause a lot of harm as long as folks follow the precautions.

“I mean I think that it’ll spread anywhere, it’s not like one place, but I think here it’s pretty cautious,” said Kilin.

Airports haven’t been known to be COVID-19 hotspots in recent months. Ultimately, protecting yourself from the virus comes down to personal responsibility.

“I just feel like COVID right now is a little out of control, especially with how there’s a lot of political stuff involved with it. I’m just trying to do my part and stay safe,” said Ramos.

The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport requires all travelers to wear a mask and encourages social distancing. However, a COVID-19 test is not required for all flights, only some depending on the destination. Most airlines will ask passengers to report if they have any symptoms of the virus before boarding.