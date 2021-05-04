Travelers still required to wear masks at Lubbock’s airport and on Citibus

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Earlier this year, a Presidential executive order was signed requiring travelers and the general public to wear masks when using public modes of transportation in the United States, which includes air travel to and from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport and Citibus vehicles. The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) announced that it will extend the face mask requirement until September 13, 2021.

For Citibus:

transit operators must require all persons to wear masks when boarding and disembarking Citibus vehicles, and for the duration of travel

persons must wear masks at the transit hubs and shelters

the mask requirement also covers Citibus charters for private events

in accordance with CDC guidelines, passengers age two and under and those who are medically exempt under the ADA are exempt from wearing a mask

For travelers at LPSIA:

for domestic and international travel, travelers are required to wear masks at airports and on aircrafts this includes at TSA screening areas, checked baggage and other TSA controlled or dedicated areas

in accordance with CDC guidelines, passengers age two and under and those who are medically exempt under the ADA are exempt from wearing a mask

