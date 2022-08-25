LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”

Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue.

“The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,” Parks and Rec said. “We are trying to salvage the damaged trees and stumps.”

“We advise those visiting that location to please watch their step,” Parks and Rec also said.

“It probably took less than 15 or 20 minutes,” said Rob Lee, a volunteer who helped care for the trees. “There’s a couple of them they didn’t get. I’m grateful for that but we’re having to start over.”

Lee said the ropes on a child’s swing near the park were also cut. The trees represented three years of volunteer work by the Llano Estacado Audubon Society and others, Lee said.

Lee said the plan would be to get the tree stumps to re-sprout.