Trejo Supercenter to host National Night Out during the day

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. Maggie Trejo Supercenter will host its National Night Out during the day on August 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street.

In order to continue this event and provide the community with information and school supplies, Amerigroup has generously donated more than 200 backpacks filled with school supplies for neighborhood children. These backpacks will be given out on a first-come first-served basis, and the child(ren) must be present to receive a backpack. All who attend are asked to remain in their vehicles. There will be a designated drive-thru area, marked with traffic cones, in front of the center on the east side. Staff will be lined up to hand each child a backpack, and provide them, and parents, with supplies and information they need to begin the school year.

National Night Out is a community building campaign designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness, generate support for participation in local anticrime programs, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

For more information on this event, call the center at 767-2705.