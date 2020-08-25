Tri-State Rodeo Junior High and High School Finals in Levelland, Aug. 29-30

(Photo provided by the Tri-State Region I Rodeo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

Levelland will host the Tri-State Junior High and High School Rodeo Finals on August 29 – 30, 2020 at the Mallet Event Center & Arena. All Junior High and High School Rodeos will be held together this year for the first time. The finals will start on Saturday at 11 am and Sunday at 9 am. List of events include chute dogging, pole bending, steer wrestling, breakaway, tie down, ribbon roping, barrel racing, rough stock, goat tying and team roping. The Finals have been held at the Mallet Event Center and Arena since 2015 after the Levelland Chamber of Commerce bid for the Finals to be moved. Admission is $5 at the gate.

The Tri-State High School Rodeo Association’s purpose is to promote the highest conduct and sportsmanship at all rodeos.

