LUBBOCK, Texas — The capital murder trial of David Hampton ended in a mistrial Thursday. Hampton was accused in the 2019 murder of Celestino Rodriguez.

The trial of Hampton, 55, began Tuesday.

137th District Court Judge Trey McClendon granted a defense motion for mistrial after witnesses for the government made multiple prohibited statements about Hampton’s prior criminal history.

Hampton was one of three indicted for the murder of Rodriguez. The other two – Heather Casias, 37, and Brett Garza, 36, were awaiting trial.