Trinity Christian School elementary classes closed Thursday, Friday, concerns over COVID

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School’s elementary classes will close for Thursday and Friday due to concerns over COVID-19. Trinity confirmed information for EverythingLubbock.com.

Students are scheduled to return to class on Tuesday (Monday is Labor Day). In the meantime, the school will do cleaning and disinfecting. Trinity told parents that the school has so far not been hit hard by COVID. However, it made finding substitute teachers difficult.

Lubbock reported five additional deaths on Wednesday from COVID, along with 463 new cases. The city reported 4,584 active cases which is the highest since the first half of December 2020.